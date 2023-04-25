Contessa Dishes Italian Extravagance

Major Food Group's two-story, design-rich stunner serves Northern Italian fare in the heart of the Miami Design District

By
-
Dinner spread at Contessa. Photo courtesy Major Food Group
Dinner spread at Contessa. Photo courtesy Major Food Group

The latest addition to Major Food Group’s Miami restaurant empire is Contessa, a two-story, design-rich stunner serving Northern Italian fare in the heart of the Miami Design District. Like sister restaurant Carbone, Contessa embraces the many dimensions of old-school Italian glamour, attracting Miami’s style set decked out in statement-making threads; clamoring for Instagram-perfect antipasti, primi, and secondi; and sipping on thoughtfully curated wines. 

Contessa's dining room. Photo courtesy Major Food Group
Contessa’s dining room. Photo courtesy Major Food Group

However, unlike Carbone’s Southern Italian slant, Contessa reveals the riches of the country’s north, going lighter on the sauces and mega-portions but all in on simply prepared meats, vegetable-forward starters, stuffed pastas, and wood-fired pizzas while showcasing premium full-bodied Nebbiolo wines (among other Piedmont varietals). Menu standouts include the honey-tinged squash carpaccio crowned with arugula and sprinkled with crushed pumpkin seeds, the pillowy ricotta gnudi di pecora, sizzling lamb chops scottadito, and a margherita pizza that rivals those you’d find in Napoli. Add to this a setting that oozes 1960s Lake Como chic, best-in-Miami hospitality, a cocktail menu grounded in century-old recipes plus an extensive in-house gelato program to arrive at yet another must-try dining experience courtesy of Major Food Group.  

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR