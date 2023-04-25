Contessa Dishes Italian Extravagance

The latest addition to Major Food Group’s Miami restaurant empire is Contessa, a two-story, design-rich stunner serving Northern Italian fare in the heart of the Miami Design District. Like sister restaurant Carbone, Contessa embraces the many dimensions of old-school Italian glamour, attracting Miami’s style set decked out in statement-making threads; clamoring for Instagram-perfect antipasti, primi, and secondi; and sipping on thoughtfully curated wines.

However, unlike Carbone’s Southern Italian slant, Contessa reveals the riches of the country’s north, going lighter on the sauces and mega-portions but all in on simply prepared meats, vegetable-forward starters, stuffed pastas, and wood-fired pizzas while showcasing premium full-bodied Nebbiolo wines (among other Piedmont varietals). Menu standouts include the honey-tinged squash carpaccio crowned with arugula and sprinkled with crushed pumpkin seeds, the pillowy ricotta gnudi di pecora, sizzling lamb chops scottadito, and a margherita pizza that rivals those you’d find in Napoli. Add to this a setting that oozes 1960s Lake Como chic, best-in-Miami hospitality, a cocktail menu grounded in century-old recipes plus an extensive in-house gelato program to arrive at yet another must-try dining experience courtesy of Major Food Group.