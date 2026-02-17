Community Comes Together at the Stonewall Gala

The Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library will host the Fourth Annual Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes Stonewall Gala at The Venue in Wilton Manors February 21.

During this highly anticipated celebration, guests will honor Jon Stryker, a visionary, generous, and steadfast champion of the global LGBTQ+ movement; The Honorable Barney Frank, whose more than 30 years of leadership in Congress transformed the landscape of LGBTQ+ rights in this country; and Janis Ian, a trailblazing artist whose voice, activism, and authenticity have inspired generations.

As guests enjoy cocktails, dinner, conversation, and community, Stryker, Frank, and Ian will join the distinguished ranks of the “Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes” traveling exhibition, a testament to their legacy, brilliance, and the countless lives they’ve uplifted.