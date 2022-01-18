“Come Fly with Me” at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry in Aventura will host a tribute to the legendary Frank Sinatra on Saturday, January 22, at 9 p.m. in the resort’s King Ballroom. “Come Fly With Me: A Frank Sinatra Tribute,” is presented by Eliot H. Weisman, manager of acclaimed entertainers such as Frank Sinatra, Don Rickles, Sammy Davis Jr., and Liza Minnelli. The show stars the talented Michael Martocci, backed by Dean Schneider conducting the 18-piece Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra in a musical tribute to the pride of Hoboken. Martocci will debut original arrangements by Quincy Jones from the iconic album Sinatra at the Sands with Count Basie & His Orchestra.

The multi-media event will feature photography, never-before-seen video, and of course, all of Sinatra’s beloved hits. Special guest comedian Fred Rubino will also perform. Members of Turnberry Isle Country Club will receive a 25 percent discount with code: SINATRA. Tickets are $125 per person for the VIP Package, which includes one complimentary drink per person; General Reserved tickets are $100. Valet is discounted at $15. The cash bar will be open at the event.

Tickets are available for purchase here.