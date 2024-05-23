Club Kors Takes Over Joia Beach

Michael Kors unveiled Club Kors Miami, a takeover of Joia Beach in Miami timed to celebrate the start of summer, open now through May 27.

Revealed at an opening night party on May 21, friends of the brand and some of Miami’s favorite style-setters enjoyed an evening of light bites, custom cocktails, and music by DJ James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules. Attendees included beauty influencers Bretman Rock, Camila Coehlo, Martha Graeff, and more.

Club Kors at Joia Beach is open to the public by reservation to May 27. Guests will find the Michael Kors Empire Diamond monogram splashed across umbrellas, lounge chairs, beach towels, and a special collaboration with Funboy floats. An on-site pop-up shop will offer accessories, ready-to-wear, string bikinis, and sunglasses.

Reserve a spot at Joia Beach and learn more at JoiaBeachMiami.com.