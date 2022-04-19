Claws for Kids Returns to Joe’s Stone Crab

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Eleventh Annual Claws for Kids, held in memory of Judy Kramer, will return to Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach May 3. The in-person fundraising lunch will kick off with a cocktail reception at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. Guests will enjoy delicious stone crabs and other signature menu items without the wait. Olga Guilarte and Lisa Mendelson are co-chairing this year’s event.

“Claws for Kids” is held in memory of Judy Kramer, a longtime Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Board member, who helped create the event and chaired it since its inception until her passing in February 2021.

Proceeds from the lunch will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s programs, including after school programs, homework assistance, computer training, social skills, dance, arts & crafts, professional mentoring, and summer and athletic programs.

“It’s an honor to be back at Joe’s for the Eleventh Annual Claws for Kids lunch and awards ceremony,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. “We look forward to seeing everyone back in person and enjoying Joe’s famous stone crabs as we honor Jim Haj, president and CEO of The Children’s Trust, with our 2022 ‘From the Heart’ award for his dedicated service and leadership in youth development in the community.”

Haj will be awarded the 2022 “From the Heart Award.” Through his unwavering dedication and caring stewardship to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, Haj has made a positive impact on the lives of the Club’s youth members. Haj has 25 years of experience in teaching and administration at Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and “Claws for Kids” will coincide with National Teacher’s Appreciation Day on May 3.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade supporters who cannot attend the event can still enjoy Joe’s famous stone crabs at home or on a date of their choice with the purchase of a gift card, just in time for Mother’s Day. To participate, guests must purchase sponsorship gift cards on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s website to benefit Claws for Kids.

“Claws for Kids” sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $500 to $30,000. Individual tickets are available to purchase for $350. To purchase sponsorships, click here.

For more information, please contact Rhia Hunter at (305) 446-9910 ext. 30, or via email at rhunter@bgcmia.org.