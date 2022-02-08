Claude Monet From Canvas to Screen

It’s fantastical. It’s Monet. And this season, you can view the French Impressionist’s works from a fresh perspective at the new, multisensory exhibition at Ice Palace Studios in Miami. The experience, entitled Beyond Monet, breathes new life into Claude Monet’s traditional works through music, sound effects, and advanced projection technology (via 4 trillion content pixels).

“In more ways than one, Monet is the artist we need right now,” says Fanny Curtat, curator of Beyond Monet. “His work is an ode to the beauty of the world and a reminder of the preciousness of day-to-day life.”

The experience begins inside a Giverny-inspired room, where guests learn about the artist, read his words, and familiarize themselves with his world. From there, journey through nearly 400 of Monet’s paintings including beloved works from the Water Lilies, Poppies, and Impression, Sunrise series.

“After everything we’ve been through over the last few years, to have an artist capable of seeing all the wonder of life in a simple breakfast with his son and all the beauty of the world in a simple haystack is truly inspiring,” shares Curtat. “Monet sought to capture the instant; to seize a fleeting moment, to catch light in all its capricious changes. Through his eyes and his impressions, we are reminded to see beauty in all things.”

The experience is on view from February 11 to March 27.