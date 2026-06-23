CityPlace Doral Hosts the Americana Block Party

Break out your boots for CityPlace Doral‘s free Americana Block Party June 27, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The evening will feature a live classic rock and country performance by the Soul Travelers Band, a live DJ set, and line dancing. Guests can challenge friends to social games, strike a pose at red, white, and blue photo ops, build their own western hats at the DIY western hat bar, or create a custom bandana at the bandana station. CityPlace Doral is offering complimentary bandanas for the first 200 guests, with optional paid letter personalization.

Guests can toast with themed cocktails and a full-service beer garden provided by Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen. Plus, enjoy all-American bites such as hot dogs and hamburgers, available for purchase.

The event is free and open to the public. Food and drinks are available for purchase. For more details, visit cityplacedoral.com/events.