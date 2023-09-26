CityPlace Doral Honors Día de Los Muertos

CityPlace Doral will welcome all for the second annual Day of The Dead (Día de Los Muertos) celebration, kicking off on October 9. The month-long activation will recognize this rich Latin American tradition and bring the community together through a variety of activities.

Beginning on October 9, CityPlace Doral will be decorated with vibrant Día de Los Muertos decorations. A wooden calavera (sugar skull) will greet guests at the main entrance, while papel picado (perforated paper) lends festive color throughout the destination. The Fountain Plaza will be ornamented with an altar display of a trio catrines (male skeleton figures) with flowers, marigolds, papel picado, and more. All items are handcrafted by Artistic Elves.

The main Day of the Dead event will take place on November 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., where children and families can enjoy face painting, food from local restaurants, and a processional featuring performances by folk dancers, stilt walkers, mariachis, and costumed characters. Guests are encouraged to dress in theme.

The evening will also feature New World Symphony’s “Dia de Los Muertos: A New World Symphony Mobile WALLCAST Concert,” a live performance by symphony Fellows and a pre-recorded presentation of concerts performed at the New World Center.

For more information, visit cityplacedoral.com/events.