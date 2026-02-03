Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Luzia’ Makes it Rain

This month, Gulfstream Park’s racing calendar shares the spotlight with a different kind of horsepower as Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia pitches its Big Top on property, February 19 through April 25. Billed as a waking dream of Mexico, the production blends surreal visuals, original music, and jaw-dropping acrobatics into a spectacle that feels like slipping in and out of scenes from a technicolor film. The show runs 125 minutes with an intermission, allowing for a full cinematic experience.

Behind the curtain, a global cast of artists brings that enchanted world to life. Hoop divers sprint across massive treadmills before launching into intricate jumps. A contortionist folds into shapes that seem to rewrite anatomy. Aerialists on straps and trapeze swing through a cenote-inspired set. One of Luzia’s signature themes is rain, which is incorporated into routines that challenge performers to spin, flip, and dance through showers that fall from the Big Top itself—marking the first time Cirque du Soleil has used water in a touring show.

For Gulfstream Park, Luzia adds another layer to a campus already known for its mix of sport, dining, and entertainment. For Miami audiences, it’s a chance to see Cirque du Soleil at full power in an intimate traveling tent, where every seat feels close to the action and every scene reveals another facet of Mexico’s landscapes and signature energy. Tickets range from $56 to $300, with evening shows during the week and daytime performances on weekends.