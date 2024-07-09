Circus Vazquez Returns to Miami

Circus Vazquez, America’s largest family-owned big top circus, will bring a thrilling new production to Miami July 25 to August 11. The air-conditioned blue and white big top will be situated in the Miami Herald Lot, setting the scene for performances by a new cast of circus superstars fit for audiences of all ages.

Celebrating 55 years, Circus Vazquez has entertained generations of families with awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious, and authentic circus experience.

For the 2024 tour, the Vazquez family assembled a cast of international talent. This year’s performers include: Boris Nikishkin, an award-winning clown, comedian, and acrobat making his American debut; the Bone Breakers, showcasing body-bending flexibility; Duo Vanegas, daredevils who defy gravity on the Wheel of Wonder; the Liazeed Angels gymnastics troupe, featuring Olympian Natalia Kapitonova; Duo Marruffo, presenting an athletic display of hand-balancing and strength; and the Bingo Troupe, bringing a high-energy mix of dance and acrobatics.

Fourth-generation family members also step into the spotlight. Jose Alberto Vazquez is a true juggling virtuoso with more than two decades of experience. Siblings Jan Vazquez and Carolina Vazquez thrill with a performance of juggling and balance on the rolla bolla, a traditional circus apparatus. The Circus Vazquez Band provides a soundtrack to each act. After the show, audiences are invited to meet some of the circus stars.