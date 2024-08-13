Chroma Art Film Festival Returns This Weekend

Superblue Miami and Rainbow Oasiiis will host the second annual Chroma Art Film Festival, a celebration of creativity, immersive experiences, and storytelling. The festival will be held at Superblue’s Allapattah location August 17-18, with support from Miami-Dade County.

The Chroma Art Film Festival will feature an expanded array of film categories to reflect its commitment to celebrating artistic diversity and its role in driving social change. By spotlighting diverse narratives, the festival offers attendees an immersive experience that celebrates the transformative power of film for storytelling, cultural expression, and community building.

Taking place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days, the festival will showcase captivating films, including experimental works, thought-provoking documentaries, mesmerizing animations, and innovative virtual reality creations.

Tickets are $20-$250 and can be purchased by visiting chromaartfilmfestival.org or Eventbrite x Chroma Art Film Festival.