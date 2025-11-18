Christmas Wonderland Returns to Tropical Park

Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park in Miami is officially back, transforming the 14-acre park into a dazzling holiday destination now through January 4.

Now in its third year, Christmas Wonderland is the largest holiday attraction in the country, blending classic nostalgia with Miami’s cultural flair. Guests can explore six themed worlds, enjoy unlimited carnival rides, and indulge in festive treats from South Florida’s top food trucks and vendors.

New for 2025, guests can experience Firework Fridays, the Wheel of Wonder acrobatic act, Santa’s Sky Shot, and the Sleigh and Sway Spectacular, plus returning favorites like the Christmas Ball of Thrills, and the World’s Largest Noche Buena celebration.

Tickets start at $39 for guests ages 13 years and older, and $29 for children ages 3-12 years. Children younger than 2 are admitted for free.

Free on-site parking is available. VIP parking available for purchase. Free trolley transportation is available from main parking lots.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit miamiwonderland.com.