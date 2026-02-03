Chartering New Waters with Andrew Doole

When the 2026 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show returns for Presidents Day weekend (February 11-15), it will celebrate its eighty-fifth anniversary with a major redesign and, most notably, the debut of the Miami Beach Yacht Collection on Collins Avenue for the show’s in-water displays. For the first time since 2018, yachts will line up along Indian Creek, bringing back the excitement and glamour of these stunning vessels showcased together.The reimagined boat show will also introduce Sailor’s Cove at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami on the MacArthur Causeway—a dedicated hub for superyachts, sailboats, and catamarans. As the longest-running boat show in Florida and one of the largest in the world, the event generates nearly $1 billion in annual economic impact. We spoke with Andrew Doole, president of U.S. boat shows at Informa Markets, about what’s new for Miami’s signature boating showcase.

Aventura: What can we expect from the boat show this year?



Doole: We’re very excited to be back on Indian Creek by the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc hotels, as it was such an iconic element of the show. And since there are three primary locations for the show—the Miami Beach Convention Center, the yachts on Indian Creek, and Sailor’s Cove on the MacArthur Causeway—attendees will be able to move more seamlessly between each location and explore the full spectrum of the show’s offerings through a more intuitive layout.

What are some trends that you’re seeing in terms of buyers and the current market?



Buyers are getting much younger, and they’re buying much bigger boats. For yachts, it’s less sportfishing-style boats like we’ve had in the past and more cruising and European-style boats that will be on the Creek. There’s versatility to the boats now—more like a Swiss Army knife. You’re cruising, you’re diving off them. Today’s boats are far more user-friendly than the traditional motorboats of the past, especially with the fall-down platforms on the side. Rather than being focused on interior space, there is far more alfresco space for entertaining.

What can attendees expect at the convention center?



You’ll see manufacturers at the show rather than just dealers, so you will get to meet the people who have actually built the boats. Attendees can get an in-depth feel for what went into each vessel. There’s something for everyone—from paddleboards and personal watercraft to big fishing boats and pontoon boats. It’s also family-friendly and a great place to bring the kids and get them excited about our boating lifestyle.