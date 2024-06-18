Charlotte Tilbury Beauty to Debut at Aventura Mall

Charlotte Tilbury will unveil a new Beauty Wonderland at the Aventura Mall later this month, the brand’s second United States flagship and first on the East Coast.

With a signature Art Deco-inspired backdrop, the new store pays homage to the glamour and opulence of old Hollywood and the Roaring Twenties. Shoppers will peruse makeup and skincare treasures from a range of exclusive launches to viral, cult-favorite products. Guests can also enjoy in-store treatments, such as glow facials at the Skin Treatment station, quick makeup tips, full makeovers, and group consultations in the Beauty Boudoir.

For more information about the opening, visit charlottetilbury.com.