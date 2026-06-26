Charged Up: 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V

If you’ve been teetering precariously on the fence, pondering whether to make the leap to a plug-‘n-play, all-electric EV, Cadillac is ready to convince you.

Consider Cadillac’s super-sleek, mid-size Optiq electric SUV. The terrific, entry-level Optiq Luxury model, packing 315 ponies, 317 miles of range, with standard Super Cruise hands-free driving, stickers from just $52,395. That’s a deal.

Want bigger? Step up to the even cooler-looking Lyriq with 326 miles of range, starting at $60,695. Bigger and more luxurious still is the Escalade IQ from $128,900, or stretched Escalade IQL from $131,900.

That’s quite the line-up.

And Cadillac’s all-in commitment to electric power is paying off. In the first quarter of 2026, even before the Iran mess and gas prices went crazy, Cadillac’s EV sales jumped 19 percent.

Leading that er, charge, is the impressive Optiq, whose sales soared 65 percent in the first three months of the year, fueled by younger, well-heeled buyers looking to give up $4-plus gas prices and move to zero emission.

To me, it’s more than that. The Optiq is just a terrific compact SUV that’s speedy, fun to drive, has good range and Cadillac luxury.

For the ultimate in Optiq driving fun, look no further than the new Optiq-V performance model I’ve just spent a thrill-a-minute week piloting. This thing packs an impressive 519 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque, rockets to 60 in 3.4 seconds, yet stickers for a super-competitive $68,795.

The “V” badge has long been synonymous with Caddy performance—the 400 hp Corvette-engined CTS-V was the first when it debuted in 2004. And in the Optiq-V, it’s so much more than a cool badge stuck to the tailgate.

Pretty much everything that could be done to make it more fun to drive was thrown in. Stiffer springs and anti-roll bars; quicker steering ratio; and clever adaptive dampers at each corner.

And some serious brakes, too, with six-piston Brembo calipers and family-pizza-sized rotors, set behind 21-inch rims shod with sticky, all-season rubber.

It also looks the part of some street racer, with its Black Raven paint, black wheels, blacked out chrome, and splashes of carbon fiber. OK, a little dark and somber for my tastes, but certainly head-turning.

Climb aboard and the coolness continues with funky blue accents on the dash and doors, blue piping for the eco vinyl-trimmed quilted seats, and V badges on the seat backs, floor mats, and steering wheel.

Cadillac does great glass instrument displays these days, and the Optiq is no exception. The 33-inch freestanding, curvy display has crystal-clear graphics and is easy to navigate. And there are lots of nice physical buttons lined up beneath it.

With those 519 horses at your disposal, the Optiq-V will slingshot you off the line and have passengers screaming “wheeeee” like they’re on a roller-coaster ride.

Of course, in these days of 1,000-hp Tesla Plaids and Lucid Airs, it’s not that outrageous. But remember, zero-to-60 in 3.4 seconds makes it as quick as an Aston Martin Vantage or Ferrari Roma.

Through the curves it’s equally thrilling. Electric motors front and rear mean all-wheel drive, while the suspension changes tame any body roll. Yes, the ride is pretty firm and fidgety, but in keeping with the V character.

Electric-wise, there’s a 91 kWh battery that gives 275 miles of range—a lot less though if you make full use of all those EV horses. It also comes with a NACS charge port so you can swing by any Tesla Supercharger station to juice up.

But beware. With the Cadillac’s charger flap set well back on the front fender, the Tesla cable isn’t long enough to reach unless you park almost touching the charging station.

That aside, to me this new Optiq-V makes the perfect EV SUV that combines zippy performance and agility, with Cadillac style and luxury, in a great-sized package. It certainly had me juiced.