Celebrate World Oceans Day in Miami

On June 8, celebrate World Oceans Day with hands-on happenings that pay homage to our saltwater surrounds. Here are two ways to get in on the action.

For those who prefer their ocean advocacy out in the wild, the 10-day World Ocean Celebration turns the entire city into a living tribute to the sea June 1-10. Spearheaded by the Blue Scholars Initiative and Artsail, the lineup blends beach cleanups, art installations, youth workshops, and public panels into one sweeping, feel-good movement. It’s culture and conservation all in one, and a reminder that protecting the ocean can look like anything from picking up trash to pondering a thought-provoking exhibit.

Ocean appreciation with a side of science is the move. At the Frost Science Museum, expect interactive exhibits and STEM activations that dive into marine biodiversity, citizen science, and the tech shaping ocean conservation. There’s also a poster exhibit spotlighting American ocean innovators, plus a passport-style activity that rewards curious minds with a prize at the finish line. All activities are included with museum admission.