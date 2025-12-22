Celebrate the Holiday Season on Ocean Drive

Thanks to the Ocean Drive Association, Ocean Drive has been transformed into a wonderland of lights, music, and festive energy to celebrate the holidays. Now through January 31, the iconic palm-lined drive will glow with holiday decor, light displays, public and private art installations, family-friendly experiences, and free musical performances.

Every Sunday in December, this free, weekly concert series invites visitors to enjoy live performances on the lawn at Lummus Park. Concerts begin at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Bring a picnic blanket, lawn chair, or savor outdoor dining at one of the nearby local restaurants to enjoy enchanting evenings featuring talented and award-winning musicians.

The Betsy Orb Installation

Through December 31, check out “The Betsy Orb,” an egg-shaped architectural sculpture that bridges The Betsy’s two buildings. The illuminated piece adds to the festive atmosphere by creating a striking visual along the avenue. The Betsy is also part of the Miami Beach Culture Crawl.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Ring in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display over Lummus Park December 31. Count down to 2026 and enjoy the show from one of the many cafes on Ocean Drive.

On January 1, the City of Miami Beach will present a free orchestra concert performed by Miami Beach Classical Music Festival at Lummus Park on 11th street at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tour “100 Years of Art Deco: A World Celebration in Miami Beach,” is an open-air exhibition that traces the global reach of the Art Deco design movement while highlighting Miami Beach’s signature tropical deco style, on view at Galeria Ocean Drive through January 31. Featuring more than 100 images from around the world, the installation offers a visual journey through the evolution of Art Deco architecture and aesthetics.