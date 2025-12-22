Celebrate the Holiday Season on Ocean Drive

Ocean Drive has been transformed into a wonderland of lights, music, and festive energy to celebrate the holidays now through January 31

Enjoy the Promenade Music Series each Sunday. Photo courtesy of Ocean Drive Association
Thanks to the Ocean Drive Association, Ocean Drive has been transformed into a wonderland of lights, music, and festive energy to celebrate the holidays. Now through January 31, the iconic palm-lined drive will glow with holiday decor, light displays, public and private art installations, family-friendly experiences, and free musical performances.

See The Betsy Orb through December 31. Photo courtesy of Ocean Drive Association
Ring in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display over Lummus Park December 31. Count down to 2026 and enjoy the show from one of the many cafes on Ocean Drive.

