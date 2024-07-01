Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Miami Marlins

Looking for a way to celebrate the Fourth of July in Miami? The Miami Marlins have you covered!
On July 3 at 6:40 p.m., the Marlins take on the Boston Red Sox. Bring the whole family to enjoy the 4 for $44 Presented by Pepsi–four game tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas or waters, and four small popcorns–as the Marlins take on the Boston Red Sox. Stick around for a fireworks display after the game. For tickets, click here.
On July 4 at 1:10 p.m., head to loanDepotpark for another game against the Red Sox. The “Military Appreciation Day” ticket package includes special pricing for active and retired military personnel and their families, access to a pre-game parade on the warning track, and a 2024 Marlins Military Appreciation challenge coin. In addition, fans ages 65 years or older are eligible to receive two complimentary tickets to select home games. For more information, click here.
