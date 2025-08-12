Celebrate Summer and “Bugging Out” at Fairchild

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is hosting evening fun to complement its “Bugging Out: A Bugs World but Bigger!” summer exhibition, on view now through mid-September.

The after-dark events will offer visitors new ways to experience the garden’s insect-themed showcase. The evening events transform the garden into an illuminated wonderland featuring large-scale robotic insect sculptures, guided twilight safari tours, and outdoor cinema experiences.

Programming includes family-friendly activities with interactive dance parties and G-rated movie screenings. The “Wings of the Tropics Butterfly” exhibit remains open during evening hours, offering visitors a rare opportunity to observe nocturnal butterfly behavior in a climate-controlled tropical paradise housing hundreds of species, including Blue Morpho butterflies.

Family Movie Night and Twilight Bug Safari

On August 30, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., enjoy a screening of A Bug’s Life (PG); Twilight Bug Safari tours with guided exploration of nocturnal insect behavior; tours of the “Wings of the Tropics Butterfly” exhibit; the Bubble Bash Dance Dash interactive experience; and curated picnic baskets and snacks. On September 27, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., enjoy a screening of Bee Movie (PG-13).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fairchildgarden.org or call 305-667-1651