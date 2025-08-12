Celebrate Summer and “Bugging Out” at Fairchild

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden visitors will enjoy evening admission, guided twilight safari tours, outdoor movie screenings, and more

Young visitors explore "Bugging Out" at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is hosting evening fun to complement its “Bugging Out: A Bugs World but Bigger!” summer exhibition, on view now through mid-September. 

The after-dark events will offer visitors new ways to experience the garden’s insect-themed showcase. The evening events transform the garden into an illuminated wonderland featuring large-scale robotic insect sculptures, guided twilight safari tours, and outdoor cinema experiences.

Programming includes family-friendly activities with interactive dance parties and G-rated movie screenings. The “Wings of the Tropics Butterfly” exhibit remains open during evening hours, offering visitors a rare opportunity to observe nocturnal butterfly behavior in a climate-controlled tropical paradise housing hundreds of species, including Blue Morpho butterflies.

Evening fun at Fairchild.
Family Movie Night and Twilight Bug Safari

On August 30, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., enjoy a screening of A Bug’s Life (PG); Twilight Bug Safari tours with guided exploration of nocturnal insect behavior; tours of the “Wings of the Tropics Butterfly” exhibit; the Bubble Bash Dance Dash interactive experience; and curated picnic baskets and snacks. On September 27, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., enjoy a screening of Bee Movie (PG-13).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fairchildgarden.org or call 305-667-1651

