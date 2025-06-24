Celebrate Pride & Pooches at Smorgasburg Miami

Smorgasburg Miami and Wynwood Pride will present Pride & Pooches, a celebration of community and four-legged fun, on June 28

By
-
Head to Pride & Pooches, a celebration of community, self-expression and four-legged fun June 28. Photo courtesy of Smorgasburg Miami
Head to Pride & Pooches on June 28. Photo courtesy of Smorgasburg Miami

Smorgasburg Miami and Wynwood Pride will present Pride & Pooches, a celebration of community, self-expression, and four-legged fun, June 28.

From 2 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy DJ performances, drink specials, speed-friending, and a themed dog costume contest with prizes and personality. It’s a truly Miami way to celebrate Pride—with paws, parties, and plenty of color.
Photo courtesy of Smorgasburg Miami
Photo courtesy of Smorgasburg Miami

The event will feature:

  • Live DJ Set by Aileen the DJ from 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m., with buy-one-get-one half-off drinks.
  • Friendship Mixer & Speed Dating by Amigos Meet from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are available here and include a drink deal and raffle for the best-dressed dog.
  • Strut Your Mutt: Dog Costume Contest from 7 to 8 p.m., featuring categories such as “Celebrity Look-Alike,” “Most Miami,” “Foodie Fit,” and “Throwback Icon.” Sign up here: Strut Your Mutt.
  • A pet photographer will capture the looks, and pups are encouraged to get creative with their best Pride-ready outfits.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR