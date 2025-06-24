Celebrate Pride & Pooches at Smorgasburg Miami

Smorgasburg Miami and Wynwood Pride will present Pride & Pooches, a celebration of community, self-expression, and four-legged fun, June 28.

From 2 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy DJ performances, drink specials, speed-friending, and a themed dog costume contest with prizes and personality. It’s a truly Miami way to celebrate Pride—with paws, parties, and plenty of color.

The event will feature: