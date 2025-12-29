Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at Miami Children’s Museum

Miami Children’s Museum will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve event December 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exciting celebration includes a countdown to noon, featuring the museum’s biggest-ever balloon drop and confetti cannons.

Hosted by the museum’s Theater Troupe, the celebration transforms the main hall into a Times Square-inspired party, complete with live performances, crafts, and special activities throughout the museum. Children can dress up for the occasion with fun accessory giveaways, and families can keep the celebration going with additional activities after the noon countdown.

Tickets are $34 for adults and children ages 1 year and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.