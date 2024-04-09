Grab your library card and head to your nearest Miami-Dade public library branch April 7-13 to celebrate National Library Week. Aventura tracked down four local librarians and asked them which titles they’re loving now. Bonus: all of their book selections are available in the county library system.

Paul S. Lefrak

Branch manager, Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library

“Right now, I’m reading Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel. The book is so well-written and the story is so engaging, it made me remember why I used to love science fiction as a kid.”

Jemmy Pierre-Louis

Branch manager, Model City Branch Library

“I would like to recommend How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury. I came across this book while browsing our Libby by OverDrive app and was immediately hooked. Ury has a background in behavioral science and uses this expertise to give helpful, modern dating advice.”

Nancy Rocher

Librarian, Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library

“I am currently reading The Haitians: A Decolonial History by Jean Casimir. The book is a history of what the Haitian people have accomplished for themselves. It centers around the rural Haitian community and their philosophy of tout moun se moun (we are all humans).”

Ellen Book

Branch manager, Pinecrest Branch Library

“Someone Knows My Name by Lawrence Hill is a novel that I read over 15 years ago with scenes that persist in my thoughts. From capture to enslavement to emancipation, the story spans the life of a brilliant West African 11-year-old from 1756 until the return to her birthplace.”