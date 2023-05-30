Celebrate National Doughnut Day at The Salty

The Salty is celebrating its favorite holiday in sweet fashion this year, with a host of specials, promotions, and giveaways in honor of National Doughnut Day to enjoy June 2. Stop by the shop’s Wynwood and South Miami locations for sweet treats!

This year’s one-day-only specialty doughnut will be a Mini French Toast doughnut ($4), made with 24-hour brioche and filled with homemade French toast filling, maple glaze, and topped with maple brioche crunch and mascarpone whipped cream.

In addition, The Salty will offer exclusive promotions on the app all day. Salty Rewards members will enjoy free delivery on all app and online orders placed on June 2. To qualify for free delivery, orders must be placed directly through the The Salty app or website; the promotion does not apply to Uber Eats or DoorDash. For guests looking to don their doughnut finest, all merchandise will be 25 percent-off on The Salty app or website.