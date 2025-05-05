Celebrate Mother’s Day in the Magic City

Mom’s Day Out

Day at the Deering

On Mother’s Day, explore the iconic Deering Estate with a guided House Tour at 11:30 a.m. or a Nature Preserve Tour at 12:30 p.m. For a water adventure on site, set sail on a Mother’s Day Bay Cruise aboard the Pelican Skipper, a 45-foot catamaran. Sip on a glass of champagne as you cruise Biscayne Bay. Cruises are offered from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. or 2–4 p.m on May 11.

Run Like a Mother

For sporty moms who like a bit of action in their Mother’s Day celebration, the Key Biscayne Mother’s Day Run takes place May 10, offering 5K, 10K, and half-marathon distances with panoramic waterfront views.

No Mama Gift Drama

Finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift can be a challenge, but Miami’s local maker landscape makes it easy to surprise Mom with something homegrown. Whether she loves fashion, fragrances, or a touch of artistry, these three Miami-made finds go beyond the usual flowers and chocolate.

Fine Art Fashion

Alepel’s hand-painted leather goods turn fashion into fine art, offering wearable masterpieces that will make any outfit pop.

Bag It Up

Linnette’s chic, sustainable handbags blend timeless elegance with modern edge. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the bags make a bold statement while remaining effortlessly functional.

Make Scents

Wanderlust Candle Company transports Mom around the world with hand-poured candles inspired by destinations like Kyoto and the Amalfi Coast. Or try the new Miami candle for a staycation scent.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

If only for the photo ops alone, matching mother and daughter duds are an ideal way to get into the Mother’s Day spirit. We’re loving the options from Miami-based Guadalupe Design. Twice a year, the company unveils a handful of styles of matching and complementary outfits for moms and their daughters. Founded by sisters Daniela and Moira Garcés, the company’s collection is inspired by the duo’s own daughters. “Our kids are involved in the process,” Daniela says. “It’s important to see and know what kids of all ages are wanting to wear.”