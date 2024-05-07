Celebrate Mother’s Day at Fairchild

Celebrate Mom among the flowers during Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's annual Mother’s Day in the Garden event on May 12

Celebrate Mother's Day at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens on May 12. Photo courtesy of Fairchild
Photo courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Celebrate mom among the flowers during Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s annual Mother’s Day in the Garden event on May 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will enjoy leisurely strolls along the garden’s winding paths, picnic basket lunches, mimosa tastings, and more. For an extra dose of relaxation, treat mom to a spa treatment from The Couture Spa or unwind during a live performance by Jahzel.

Admission is $25 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older, $12 for children ages 6 to 17, and free for Fairchild members and children ages 5 and younger. Purchase tickets here.

