Celebrate Mother’s Day at Fairchild

Celebrate mom among the flowers during Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s annual Mother’s Day in the Garden event on May 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will enjoy leisurely strolls along the garden’s winding paths, picnic basket lunches, mimosa tastings, and more. For an extra dose of relaxation, treat mom to a spa treatment from The Couture Spa or unwind during a live performance by Jahzel.