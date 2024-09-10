Celebrate Miami Vice’s Fortieth Anniversary

Forty years ago, Miami Vice transformed Miami and Miami Beach, changing the area’s reputation into that of a cool and hip destination that sizzles with excitement. To celebrate the iconic show, the Cast & Crew Miami Vice Fortieth Anniversary Reunion will bring fans together with some of the people who made it all happen September 12-15.

On September 12, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner will present a proclamation declaring September 16 as Miami Vice Day. Many of the cast and crew will attend the ceremony taking place at the iconic Avalon Hotel Miami (700 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach).

Following the designation ceremony, the celebration kicks off with a VIP Opening Night Reception, featuring special guests Edward James Olmos, Michael Madsen, Saundra Santiago, Olivia Brown, Bobby J. Foxworth, and Pepe Serna. The reception takes place at WEAM (1205 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach).

Guests can also tour the Miami Vice Museum, featuring the largest exhibition of Miami Vice memorabilia, including Don Johnson’s Famous Bren Ten, costumes, behind-the-scenes photos, props, set dressing, and more. The museum is open to the public September 13-15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $25.

Delight in Dinner with the Cast & Crew at A Fish Called Avalon, hosted by Edward James Olmos and cast/crew members September 13, and Saundra Santiago and Olivia Brown September 14. The prix-fixe dinner experience is $185, and reservations are required at miamiviceevents.com or by calling the restaurant at (305) 532-1727.

Net proceeds from the events will benefit the Police Officers Assistance Trust, providing assistance to police officers and their families in time of need.

For tickets and the full schedule of events, visit miamiviceevents.com.