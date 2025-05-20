Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend Around Miami

This Memorial Day weekend, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau will welcome locals to experience a series of patriotic events.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show returns May 24-25, featuring choreographed military demonstrations, powerboat racing, skydiving, and high-speed flyovers by all six branches of the U.S. military. With soaring views directly off the sand, “The Greatest Show Above the Earth” will break Miami’s sound barrier with appearances by F-16 Fighting Falcons, F-15 Eagles, an A-10 Thunderbolt II, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and more. In addition, Florida Power & Light Company will host the FPL Patriot Display Village, an interactive hub with simulations, extreme sports demos, the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Kids Zone, and a rest area. To dine with a view of the show, grab a bite at LT Steak & Seafood, which features cuisine by award-winning Chef Laurent Tourondel.

Catch aerial action at Moxy Miami South Beach’s rooftop during the Air & Sea Show Rooftop Cookout & Watch Party, complete with barbecue fare and DJ sets from 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Pool Party for Veterans

The Goodtime Hotel will host its signature weekend pool parties at Strawberry Moon Pool Club May 24-26. The Instagram-ready pool deck and bar perched above South Beach’s busy streets showcases DJs, handcrafted cocktails, and exclusive VIP cabana and bottle service opportunities. Non-hotel guests who present a valid military ID receive free access to the parties to swim and dance all weekend long.

Head to Doral for a plant-powered community celebration hosted by Vegan Street Party at Tripping Animals Brewing Co. May 24. Free with RSVP.

Lace up your running shoes for a community fun run for all ages at Playita in Key Biscayne, offering a meaningful way to honor military service members on May 24.

Immerse your kiddos in this eight-annual family-friendly outdoor arts festival at Harris Field on May 24. The event features live entertainment, a pop-up gallery, crafts, dance lessons, food vendors and hands-on activities for all ages, including a designated toddler zone.

On May 24, feel the rhythm at the Miami Beach Bandshell in North Beach. Starting at 7 p.m., attendees can dance to the largest samba percussion orchestra in the country.

Dive into North America’s premier Caribbean music festival as it returns to Bayfront Park May 25, with family-friendly entertainment, food, and a vibrant lineup representing the best in reggae, soca, hip-hop and more.

Close the weekend with a lively evening at NoMI Village from 6 p.m. to midnight. Guests ages 25 years and older will enjoy local DJs, live music, mechanical bull rides, festive food and drink vendors, and more.