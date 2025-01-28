Celebrate Lunar New Year at Smorgasburg Miami

Smorgasburg Miami will host the return of its third annual Chinese Lunar New Year celebration February 1-2. The weekend in Wynwood promises an immersion into Asian cultures with a mix of cuisine, interactive entertainment, and engaging activities for the whole family.

Smorgasburg’s Chinese Lunar New Year events draw more than 40,000 attendees over the course of the weekend. The free event will feature a curated lineup of guest vendors offering specialty dishes inspired by the flavors of China, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, and more, alongside exclusive menu items from Smorgasburg’s more than 30 permanent vendors. Savor Filipino egg rolls, Korean fried chicken sandwiches, crispy sinigang lechon kawali, hot pot beef sandwiches, bao buns, ube-inspired cookies, matcha creations, and festive cocktails like the lychee mimosa and White Dragon.

There will be a robust schedule of interactive activities and entertainment throughout the weekend including the fan favorite lion dance, calligraphy classes, pottery classes, karaoke, and more.

For more information, visit smorgasburgmiami.com.