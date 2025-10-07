Celebrate Halloween at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Uncover the mysteries of Florida’s ghostly past during Halloween at Fairchild: Haunted Birdhouse Hunt, a month-long adventure running daily at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden through October 31.

For spooky season, the garden transforms into a realm of haunted discovery with 13 intricately designed birdhouses hidden throughout. Each birdhouse reveals a tale inspired by Florida folklore, blending history, nature, and imagination.

With scavenger hunt maps in tow, participants will search for clues, solve riddles, and unlock eerie legends that bring Florida’s ghost stories to life. The interactive hunt is designed for families and visitors of all ages. Those who complete the hunt will be rewarded with a prize.

For guests seeking a creative twist, Fairchild will also host Haunted Birdhouse Crafting on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors can design and decorate their own birdhouse to take home as a keepsake of their Halloween adventure. Craft sessions require general garden admission, with an additional $20 per person fee. Tickets for the crafting activity are available on-site only.

Tickets are $11.95-$24.95. For more information, visit fairchildgarden.org.