Celebrate Graffiti’s Origins in a New Exhibit

The Museum of Graffiti is celebrating the opening of “Style Masters: The Birth of the Graffiti Movement,” an exhibition exploring the origins and evolution of the American graffiti movement. Curated by museum co-founder Alan Ket, the exhibition is on view at the Coral Springs Museum of Art now through October 4.

“Style Masters” is a survey of the birth of graffiti as a contemporary art form, from its beginnings as a teenage pastime in 1970s New York to its current status as the most powerful global art movement in history. The exhibition traces the story of Style Writing, the rebellious and stylized practice of writing one’s name on public surfaces in personalized fonts, which became an outlet for youth with limited access to formal art training.

“Style Masters” includes more than 150 rare historical works across collections, including: “Style Originators,” with works by the graffiti writers who defined the aesthetic; “Aerosol Innovation,” showcasing the tools, spray techniques, and materials used by graffiti’s pioneers; and “Cultural Context,” featuring archival photos and storytelling that explore graffiti’s role in hip-hop, youth rebellion, and social identity.

A pop-up Museum of Graffiti gift shop offers exclusive, limited-edition merchandise, books, apparel, and collectibles that celebrate all things graffiti. For more information, visit coralspringsmuseum.org/graffiti.