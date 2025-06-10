Celebrate Global Wellness Day at Carillon Miami

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach will set the scene for its​ annual Global Wellness Day celebration on June 14

Celebrate Global Wellness Day on June 14. Photo courtesy of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach will set the scene for its​ annual Global Wellness Day celebration on June 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free public event welcomes wellness enthusiasts for an immersive experience that elevates the mind, body, and spirit, embodying Global Wellness Day’s message“One day can change your whole life.” 

The event kicks off with light bites, refreshments, and giveaways. Remodel will also present a fashion show that blends wellness philosophy with style.

Guests will participate in wellness activations in honor of Global Wellness Day, featuring cutting-edge practices and technologies from several local wellness companies. The events wraps up with a closing meditation session to send everyone off feeling restored and ready to start their wellness journey.

Featured partners include:

  • The Biostation
  • Best Life-ing
  • Carillon Miami Membership
  • Cosmo Contour
  • OYA Health
  • Germaine de Capuccini
  • Be The Light Malas

The event is free to attend but requires an RSVP.​ ​Carillon is offering discounted valet parking at $10, and there are public parking options nearby. The event is both indoor and outdoor.

