Celebrate Global Wellness Day at Carillon Miami

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach will set the scene for its​ annual Global Wellness Day celebration on June 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free public event welcomes wellness enthusiasts for an immersive experience that elevates the mind, body, and spirit, embodying Global Wellness Day’s message: “One day can change your whole life.”

The event kicks off with light bites, refreshments, and giveaways. Remodel will also present a fashion show that blends wellness philosophy with style.

Guests will participate in wellness activations in honor of Global Wellness Day, featuring cutting-edge practices and technologies from several local wellness companies. The events wraps up with a closing meditation session to send everyone off feeling restored and ready to start their wellness journey.

Featured partners include:

The Biostation

Best Life-ing

Carillon M iami Membership

Cosmo Contour

OYA Health

Germaine de Capuccini

Be The Light Malas

The event is free to attend but requires an RSVP.​ ​​Carillon is offering discounted valet parking at $10, and there are public parking options nearby. The event is both indoor and outdoor.