Celebrate Galentine’s Day the Miami Way

In the last decade, celebrating sisterhood and friendship on “Galentine’s Day” has rivaled clichéd love declarations on February 14. Lucky for us, Galentine’s Day festivities aren’t a once-a-year occurrence but rather a year-long affair at R House Wynwood, a Latin-inspired restaurant known for its extravagant drag performances, dynamic atmosphere, and smart set-up to accommodate large parties.

Of course, there are the all-you-can-everything weekend brunches, idyllic opportunities to gather your biggest group of besties for an afternoon of epic wig reveals, showstopping splits, tabletop dancing, limitless booze, and tasty cuisine. But now the excitement extends to Saturday evenings with “Escandalo,” a dinnertime event rife with salsa-fusion music and Latin-themed drag performances.

Moreover, the high demand for big-group, gender-bending fun has prompted top South Beach Italian favorite Osteria Morini to host a monthly drag brunch. Stop by the first Sunday of every month, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., to soak it all in.

Suffice to say, these experiences are likely to impress far more than a box of chocolates or a dozen roses.