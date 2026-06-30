Celebrate Fourth of July Throughout Miami

Bayfront Park

This year, Bayfront Park is where Fourth of July meets World Cup fever. Downtown’s waterfront celebration unfolds from afternoon into evening, pairing Fan Fest energy with live performances by Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Shaggy. Two FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches will also be simulcast live on the big screen, turning the waterfront into one giant watch party before fireworks light up the sky. Expect a global crowd, an aerial drone show, and serious summer buzz. —Jesse Scott

The Biltmore Hotel

The Biltmore Hotel doubles down on tradition with an evening of old-school pageantry meets modern spectacle. The city’s annual fireworks celebration returns to the hotel’s grand grounds, with gates opening at 5 p.m., the Greater Miami Symphonic Band taking the stage at 7 p.m., and a patriotic drone show lighting up the sky at 9 p.m., immediately followed by fireworks. For a more elevated experience, opt for the ticketed Red, White & BBQ party, featuring an open bar until 10 p.m. and dinner from 6 to 8:45 p.m., with classic Americana fare including brisket, hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, and desserts like strawberry shortcake and blueberry cobbler. —Jesse Scott

Carillon Miami

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is throwing a classic American cookout with a Miami Beach twist, marking the country’s 250th birthday in style.

From noon to 3 p.m. in the oceanfront Palm Court, guests can dig into charcoal-grilled hot dogs crafted to order with all the traditional toppings, paired with local Tank Beer served throughout the celebration. Executive Chef Christopher Robertson will also prepare an ultra luxurious take on the hot dog with the Signature $250 Lobster Dog, topped with fresh lobster and finished with a generous helping of caviar.

A live DJ will keep the energy going all afternoon. At 2:50 p.m., Samantha Riling Lopez will perform a special rendition of the National Anthem. RSVP is available here. —Site Staff

Spend Fourth of July on the Intracoastal at The Cove Waterfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar in Deerfield Beach, where live music, All-American dining favorites, tiki bar drinks, and waterfront views set the mood for a festive day by the water. Enjoy live music from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., then settle in as fireworks begin lighting up the sky at 9 p.m. —Site Staff

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Aventura’s Fourth on the Green returns to Country Club Drive, inviting both hotel guests and locals for family-friendly festivities. Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, a DJ, signature cocktails, and elevated food offerings leading into fireworks, with the show slated for 9 p.m. Those looking to make a full day of it can head to the resort’s Tidal Cove water park, where waterslides, a lazy river, and splash-worthy attractions will keep all ages entertained before the evening celebration begins. —Jesse Scott

Kimpton Surfcomber

The Social Club will host its Red, White & Brunch, featuring patriotic chef specials, cocktails, live DJ entertainment, and a special visit from Uncle Sam. Guests can enjoy signature brunch favorites alongside holiday creations including the “Barbecue on the 4th,” with Carolina pulled pork, poached eggs, fried green tomatoes, and barbecue hollandaise; and Burnt Ends & Eggs featuring Texas-style brisket burnt ends, fried eggs, smoked baked beans, and cornbread. Endless cocktails are available for $30.

At the recently opened Solei Beach Club, guests enjoy a backyard barbecue featuring smoked brisket, ribs, burgers, festive desserts, Biscayne Brewery tastings, a DJ, and appearances by Uncle Sam as well. —Site Staff

Beachside favorites, festive cocktails, and views of the Pompano Beach fireworks abound at Lucky Fish Pompano. Dig into burgers, hot dogs, and wings, and toast the holiday weekend with a Red, White & Booze frozen cocktail before the fireworks begin at 9 p.m. —Site Staff

Lucky Lou’s Raw Bar will serve up cold drinks, chef specials, live music, and easygoing holiday weekend energy. Stop by from 1 to 4 p.m. for live music, beer, red-white-and-blue shots, food, and good times all evening long. —Site Staff

Miami Beach

Miami Beach goes big with dual Fourth of July celebrations across South Beach and North Beach. At Altos del Mar Park in North Beach, DJ Luc, MC Maria Salas, and The Miami Beats Band soundtrack the festivities, while the nearby Miami Beach Bandshell transforms into a free outdoor roller disco from 5 to 9 p.m., complete with complimentary skate rentals for residents. The evening culminates with a drone and fireworks show at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, in South Beach, the Ocean Drive Association, alongside the City of Miami Beach and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, hosts its Independence Day Fireworks and Patriotic Concert on Ocean Drive and 12th Street, featuring an orchestra performance at 8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Bring a beach chair and blanket and settle in. —Jesse Scott

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises will invite travelers to commemorate the Fourth of July on the high seas. The luxurious cruise line will host onboard Red, White and Blue parties; commemorative flag giveaways; screenings of Top Gun, Forest Gump, Saving Private Ryan; activities and trivia; five festive sips, including the American Colada, Stars & Spritz, Star-garita, Uncle Sam’s Sangria, and the non-alcoholic Freedom Fizz; dining specials like Southern-style fried chicken and slow roasted prime rib and a celebratory dessert with a commemorative header marking America’s 250th; and more.

For travelers that are looking for a spontaneous getaway out of Port Canaveral and Miami, book through MSC Cruises’ Fourth of July sale, featuring 40 percent-off cruises, free tickets for children, and up to $250 off cruises from U.S. homeports. —Site Staff

Celebrate the nation’s 250th with the Great American Beach Party, a festive beachfront on July 4, taking place from noon to 8 p.m. The event will feature a special collaboration with Skinny Louie smash burgers and Vacation, the award-winning sunscreen company.

Throughout the day, savor the Skinny Louie Cheeseburger Single and Skinny Louie Cheeseburger Double, plus shareable appetizers, sushi boats, and other signature menu offerings. In addition, enjoy complimentary Vacation Sun Butler service, featuring sunscreen product sampling directly on the beach, ensuring a carefree and sun-safe holiday experience. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via Resy.

Oceanic at Pompano Beach Pier is turning up the red, white, and deep blue sea with its Great American Bash, inviting guests to celebrate with rooftop views of the fireworks, festive cocktails, and front-row seats to the holiday action. The party pairs themed libations from a cash bar and grill menu bites for purchase with live DJ entertainment and an unbeatable vantage point for the city’s annual fireworks display. Tickets can be reserved on Resy for $30. —Site Staff

Experience Fourth of July weekend from one of Miami Beach’s most iconic landmarks. Set along the oceanfront in the heart of the Art Deco Historic District, the resort is transforming the holiday into a three-day celebration designed for every generation. Enjoy Stars and Stripes Movie Night on Friday and Saturday; Poolside DJ American Soundtrack throughout; an Art Deco Walking Tour on Saturday (RSVP with Concierge); Fourth of July BBQ at DiLido; and more. —Site Staff

Enjoy a three-day Fourth of July celebration (July 3-5) at the W Fort Lauderdale. At WET Deck, book a bungalow, daybed, or day pass to spend the holiday poolside with DJ sets, a barbecue menu, cocktails, and some of the best fireworks views on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

On July 4, from noon to 8 p.m., enjoy sets by YEEDM DJs Brooke Brazelton and Mister Gray, a saxophone player, and festive activations. Once the fireworks wrap, Living Room will host a country cover band from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., alongside American-themed drink specials and VIP seating. —Site Staff