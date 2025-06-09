Celebrate Father’s Day Around Miami

Dad’s Day Out

This Father’s Day, get up and get out to make memories together. From outdoor excursions to fabulous foodie feasts and everything in between, Miami’s got fun events lined up to make June 15 unforgettable. Here are three of our favorites.

Cruise into Quality Time

Swap brunch for a fishing pole on the Father’s Day Fishing Cruise from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Deering Estate. Hop aboard the Pelican Island Skipper pontoon boat for three laid-back hours of catch-and-release fishing, wildlife watching, and marine education. Bait is on hand, but BYO rod if you’ve got a favorite. Cruise tickets include general admission to the estate all day.

Brunch Like a Boss

Elevate your Sunday with a sizzling Asado brunch at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Miami Beach. Indulge in wood-fired meats, seafood, gaucho flair, and live entertainment on a breezy veranda. Feeling fancy? Upgrade to unlimited pours of Champagne. Dad deserves it.

Break a Sweat

Kick off the day with the Father’s Day Fun Run at Playita in Key Biscayne. This low-key, high-vibe run is perfect for all ages and paces—run, walk, or just enjoy the view. Every dad gets a mini tool kit (yes, really), a finisher’s medal, a towel, and a T-shirt. No massive crowds, no stress—just good, sweaty fun and some quality bonding. Spots fill fast, so register early.

Gifts for the Big Guy

This Father’s Day, skip the generic gifts and go local. Whether your dad is a weekend warrior, a sharp dresser, or someone who just wants to upgrade his summer accessories, these Magic City–bred picks will deliver serious style, soul, and sunshine.

Cruise Control

Born and built with the Magic City in its DNA, this fat-tired beauty from Sun Bicycles takes on sand, street, and trail with equal finesse. With its beach-ready vibes and ultra-comfortable cruiser saddle, it’s basically a vacation on two wheels. Bonus: every Sun Bicycle is designed by a small, passionate team who grew up biking through the 305.

Linked Up

Take Dad’s style game up a notch with domino cufflinks from Santayana Jewelers, crafted in sterling silver and made in Miami. They’re a sleek nod to the domino tables of Little Havana, wrapped in timeless elegance. Santayana’s signature designs are bold, meaningful, and unmistakably MIA—perfect for the dad who brings both charm and culture to the table.

Throwing Shade

Help Dad level up his eyewear with a pair of Johann Wolff frames, designed in Miami and made to last (literally—they come with a lifetime warranty). Featuring premium acetate and polarized lenses, these frames are effortlessly cool. Think: classic design with modern swagger, just like your favorite father figure.