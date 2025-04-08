Celebrate Easter at The Bunny Hoppening

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will transform into a springtime wonderland for the annual The Bunny Hoppening on April 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The garden’s annual Easter event promises a full day of festivities, including live music, Eggsplore Galore hunts, picnics, Cottontail Express train rides, lawn games, face painting, and a bubble bunny hop hosted by DJ Brandon.

Guests are encouraged to follow bunny tracks through the gardens while discovering hidden activities throughout the “Wings of the Tropics” Butterfly Exhibit, the Children’s Garden, and the Rain Forest. Adult guests can enjoy mimosas and signature cocktails available for purchase.

Children will have the opportunity to enjoy storytime sessions with Mrs. Jessica under the children’s garden canopy. Creative activities abound with face painting and spin art options.

Admission is $11.95-$24.95, and Eggsplore Galore tickets are sold separately. For more information, visit fairchildgarden.org/events/the-bunny-hoppening/.