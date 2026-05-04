Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Across Miami

In Hallandale Beach, indulge in a lively, family-friendly celebration at Uptown 66. On May 5, enjoy the Cinco De Mayo All You Can Eat Festival, featuring tacos, starters, and churros, complemented by live mariachi, a DJ, and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The event is priced at $50 per person, including one drink ticket ($20 for kids under 12). Reservations are encouraged, as seating is limited. RSVP via OpenTable.

Bar Tulio’s will host an immersive evening of tequila, mariachi, and Mexican-inspired dining. Known for one of Wynwood’s most extensive tequila programs, the restaurant offers more than 100, plus a lively bar atmosphere and 14 big-screen TVs. The Cinco de Mayo celebration will include happy hour specials from 5 to 7 p.m., live DJ entertainment throughout the evening, and multiple mariachi band performances. Guests can also enjoy Chef Tulio Alas’ signature birria tacos, wings, nachos, and margaritas.

At this Deerfield Beach spot, Cinco de Mayo comes with an ocean breeze and a frozen margarita worth the trip. On the rooftop, sip frozen pomegranate margarita while snacking on elevated comfort bites and coastal favorites.

Casa MX will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a lively lineup of food, drinks, and entertainment. Enjoy welcome tequila shots, margarita-focused specials in partnership with Miami on Tap mobile bar and Matiari Tequila, live mariachi music from 7-8pm, and signature menu items.

Up in Fort Lauderdale, savor a lineup of margaritas that go beyond the usual, including the Spicy Mango, Dragon, and Strawberry Basil margaritas. Pairs the margaritas with favorites from Casa Sensei’s Latin-Asian menu and waterfront setting.

Savor the exclusive Elote Ice Cream, made with sweet corn ice cream swirled with mascarpone condensed milk and a milk crumb “cotija,” finished with a sprinkle of strawberry chili powder to order. In addition to the specialty flavor, Cry Baby Creamery’s South Kendall and West Kendall locations will also offer Ice Cream Nachos, made with a choice of vanilla, chocolate or swirl soft serve, served with waffle cone chips topped with churro crumble and salted dulce de leche.

This Deerfield Beach favorite, known for its chef-driven take on Mexican street food and bold, flavor-packed tacos, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by inviting guests who dine-in to enjoy a complimentary glass of sangria with any purchase.

KYU will bring its signature wood-fired, Asian-Latin approach to Cinco de Mayo with a two-hour happy hour created in partnership with Desolas, El Tesoro, and Cointreau. The “Cinco de Wood-Fired” menu will feature a Desolas Mezcal Blanco and Cointreau guava margarita for $12, El Tesoro Blanco tequila shots for $5, and Korean BBQ short rib tacos served on white corn tortillas with chili ponzu onions and micro cilantro ($15).

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is bringing the fiesta to Broward and Miami-Dade with high-energy entertainment, family-friendly activities, and festive vibes at all locations. On Cinco de Mayo, expect Lime and swag giveaways, interactive games like cornhole and Jumbo Jenga, and even face painting for the kids.

Spanning eight pedestrian-friendly blocks, the destination is home to more than 200 shops and restaurants that will be celebrating throughout the day. Among the highlights, OH! Mexico kicks off the festivities with a Classic Fiesta, featuring live mariachi bands from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by digging into Lucky Fish’s weekly Taco Tuesday specials all day: $5 shrimp or chicken tacos served with chips, $5 chips and salsa, $5 Corona draft beer, and $7 margaritas. Celebrate by the water at both the Pompano and Dania Beach locations.

Just steps from the Deerfield Beach Pier, Lucky Lou’s Raw Bar is serving up a coastal take on Cinco de Mayo with seafood tacos and refreshing margaritas. Guests can choose among shrimp, mahi mahi, and fried oyster tacos alongside a lineup of specialty margs.

Celebrate in true fiesta style with an elevated, high-energy experience blending bold Mexican flavors, premium tequila offerings, and live entertainment in the heart of Wynwood. Enjoy $5 tacos and $5 tequila shots available until midnight, creating the perfect pairing for a lively night out. For those looking to indulge, Mayami will also feature Don Julio 70 bottles for $250, available throughout the evening.

Regatta Grove will host a day-to-night fiesta filled with bold bites, tequila-forward cocktails, and an energetic open-air atmosphere overlooking Biscayne Bay. In honor of Taco Tuesday, enjoy a festive lineup of tacos alongside flowing tequila, live music, and a lively crowd from golden hour into the evening.

In Midtown Miami, The Sylvester will undergo a From Dusk Till Dawn-inspired transformation into a late-night, anything-goes scene with gritty, dive bar energy. Think: red lighting, candlelit corners, and biker-meets-dive-bar fits, while cumbia plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Expect $6 margaritas, Palomas, and Pacifico, as well as light Mexican bites including tacos, elote, and guacamole.

With locations in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Coral Springs, and Plantation Walk, Falsetto Hospitality’s trendsetting Mexican concept will host all-day Cinco de Mayo fiestas across all three locations where guests can enjoy DJs, live music, margarita, and taco specials from open to close. The all-day festivities will hit a fever pitch at the annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party.

Tequila Town

The immersive agave experience will culminate with a high-energy mercado-style celebration where guests can “drink and eat through Mexico” across 8 different bars, each featuring its own cocktail and food pairing. The night includes live mariachi and DJ mashups, dancers, roaming performers, and a build-your-own margarita station. Get your tickets here, starting at $45.

The 35,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor venue will transform into a Cinco de Mayo party with live music, DJs, games, drink specials, and one of the day’s most attention-grabbing moments: the Scorpion Death Pepper Eating Contest. Taking place from 7 to 9 p.m., the contest will award a $150 cash prize to the participant who can take a single bite and outlast the competition before reaching for a drink. The celebration also feature $5 Modelo and Corona 16-ounce cans, $60 Patron Tequila Trees, a cigar roller from 7 to 10 p.m., live bands and DJs, and backyard-style games.

Wynwood

Wynwood is giving Taco Tuesday a Cinco de Mayo twist with the launch of the Taco Tuesday Culinary Tour, a guided food crawl through some of the neighborhood’s most recognizable dining destinations. Launching May 5, the 2.5-hour experience begins at 3 p.m. at Wynwood Garage and takes guests on a curated tasting tour through Jajaja, Bar Tulio’s, Coyo Taco, and Voodoo Donuts. The afternoon concludes with complimentary entry to Wynwood Walls, giving participants a chance to experience one of Miami’s most visited cultural landmarks after exploring the district’s food scene.

Cinco de Wynwood returns to Wynwood Marketplace! Produced by SWARM Entertainment Group, the high-energy block party features mariachi performances, mechanical bull rides, live DJ sets, oversized margaritas, tequila shots, and a lineup of Mexican street food. General admission is free with RSVP. A paid VIP option is also available.