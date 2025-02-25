Celebrate Black History Month at Botanical Garden Groove

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden will set the scene for the City of Miami Beach’s Botanical Garden Groove, a musical celebration of Black History Month on February 27, from 6 to 10 p.m.

OnStage! Miami Beach and Public Energy will partner to bring guests a special night, featuring a live set by PAPERWATER and selections from Duality, Pressure Point, and DJ DLuxe. Expect an eclectic mix of footwork, Baltimore house, jungle, juke, and more with a live-streamed broadcast by Jolt Radio throughout the evening.

Guests can also explore creative activities, including customizing their favorite clothing at the GrizzlyPrint Parlor and taking high-quality portrait sessions by Giano Currie’s After Hours Photoshoot Experience.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit mbgarden.org.