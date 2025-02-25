Celebrate Black History Month at Botanical Garden Groove

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden will set the scene for the City of Miami Beach's musical celebration of Black History Month on February 27

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden will set the scene for the City of Miami Beach's Botanical Garden Groove on February 27. Photo courtesy of Miami Beach Botanical Garden
The Miami Beach Botanical Garden will set the scene for the City of Miami Beach’s Botanical Garden Groove on February 27. Photo courtesy of Miami Beach Botanical Garden

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden will set the scene for the City of Miami Beach’s Botanical Garden Groove, a musical celebration of Black History Month on February 27, from 6 to 10 p.m.

OnStage! Miami Beach and Public Energy will partner to bring guests a special night, featuring a live set by PAPERWATER and selections from Duality, Pressure Point, and DJ DLuxe. Expect an eclectic mix of footwork, Baltimore house, jungle, juke, and more with a live-streamed broadcast by Jolt Radio throughout the evening.

Guests can also explore creative activities, including customizing their favorite clothing at the GrizzlyPrint Parlor and taking high-quality portrait sessions by Giano Currie’s After Hours Photoshoot Experience.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit mbgarden.org.

