Celebrate 31 Years of Fairchild’s Mango Festival

Mango season is in full swing and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will celebrate during the Thirty-First Annual Mango Festival, returning July 12–13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The two-day festival draws mango lovers, culinary connoisseurs, and curious newcomers for a weekend that is celebrates flavor and culture.

The festival offers a chance to sample rare and exotic mango cultivars from Fairchild’s Tropical Fruit Program, attend expert-led workshops, and shop mango trees and fruit selected by top horticulturists.

At the heart of the festival is Mango Brunch, a ticketed culinary experience that boasts an impressive chef lineup. Chefs will turn the humble mango into creative dishes. Leading the charge is Chef Allen Susser, James Beard Award winner and author of The Great Mango Book; Cindy Hutson of Zest at the Cliff; Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yea; Jose Mendin of Pubbelly, Casa Isola, and Mar y Rosa in Puerto Rico; and Chef Aaron Brooks of Sunny’s Steakhouse, recently crowned the number one new restaurant in America by Robb Report.

In addition to Mango Brunch, festival goers will enjoy games, art workshops, spirited mango cocktails, a curator-led mango tasting experience, and an immersive marketplace with mango-inspired treats and handcrafted goods.

Admission is $11.95-$24.95, and is free for members. For tickets and to view the full schedule, visit fairchildgarden.org.