Celebrate 305 Day Across Miami

In celebration of 305 Day (March 5), venues and restaurants across Miami will offer specials and exclusive deals.

305 Day Festival: The celebration honoring Miami’s culture, creators and neighborhoods brings together music, art, food, vendors, and community at Hialeah Park on March 7. Admission is free with RSVP. Expect live performances, interactive activities, and local eats.

305 Day: Forest Fires Radio presents Roll-e & Friends: Experience a late-night 305 Day music event at Jolene Sound Room in Downtown Miami, featuring Rollacosta (Roll-e & Ale Acosta) and local talent. Doors open at 10 p.m.

Cortadito Coffee House: With locations in Brickell and Little Havana, Cortadito is serving $3.05 cortaditos all day on March 5, including caramel, mocha, and hazelnut flavors.

Havana 1957: With multiple outposts across Miami, including Lincoln Road and Española Way in Miami Beach, the beloved Cuban restaurant is offering $3.05 coladitas all day.

LT South Beach & The Alley: The Michelin-Keyed The Betsy Hotel is celebrating 305 Day at both on-property dining concepts with a special pours of their very own lager brew, the Betsy Rosa Beer, available for $3.05 on March 5. The offer is available at LT South Beach, the New American restaurant located in the hotel lobby, as well as The Alley, the hotel’s intimate, hidden-gem Italian trattoria.

Marabú at Brickell City Centre: Located in the heart of Brickell, Marabú will offer $3.05 coladitas all day on March 5.

SoFi Coffee x Doña Posada: SoFi Coffee in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood is partnering with Doña Posada from The Citadel for a special $3.05 combo deal on March 5. The deal features one croqueta (chipotle chicken, chorizo, or truffle mushroom) and a small cup of Miami Blend fresh drip coffee. Doña Posada croquetas will remain available through March 8 (three for $6).

Thriller Miami Speedboats: Departing from Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami, this high-speed adventure cruises through Biscayne Bay past Star Island, Fisher Island, and the Miami skyline. Guests can enjoy $5 off tours with promo code “305.”

Wynwood Walls Museum: Honor all things Miami with a special $3.05 discounted admission for one day only. Guests who visit on March 5 will also receive an exclusive “305 Day” commemorative poster, created by artist Carlos Solano to celebrate the city’s vibrant culture, creativity, and community spirit. Posters will be available while supplies last.