Celebrate 15 Years of Claws for Kids

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will host the Fifteenth Annual Claws for Kids fundraising luncheon on May 5 at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach. The event honors late longtime board member Judy Kramer while raising critical funds to support youth programs serving thousands of children across Miami-Dade County.

The signature event is part of the organization’s year-long eightieth anniversary celebration, marking eight decades of providing mentorship, educational support, and enrichment opportunities to local youth. Proceeds from the luncheon will directly benefit after-school care, tutoring and homework assistance, STEM education, arts and cultural programming, athletics, and summer initiatives across the organization’s six club locations.

Guests will enjoy Joe’s Stone Crab’s iconic menu during one of the final weeks of stone crab season, with registration and reception beginning at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and entertainment at noon.

Claws for Kids is held in memory of Judy Kramer, who helped create the event and chaired it from its inception until her passing in 2021. She helped establish the luncheon as one of the organization’s premier annual fundraisers.

Supporters unable to attend may still participate by purchasing sponsorship gift cards at bgcmia.org. Tickets are $375. For more information, visit bgcmia.org.