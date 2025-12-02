Caviar & Champagne Premium Experience Debuts on Brightline

Just in time for Miami Art Week (December 2-7), Brightline will unveil the ultra-premium Caviar & Champagne Premium Experience December 4-6. Brightline will partner with Golden Goat Caviar and Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne to deliver an elevated travel experience during these exclusive rides.

As guests booked on the Caviar & Champagne Premium Experience arrive at Brightline stations in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale, they will enjoy artisan cheeses and charcuterie curated by Chevre Miami, paired with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne.

Onboard, the experience continues with an individual Golden Goat Ossetra caviar box, including accoutrements paired with a glass of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs. A selection of macarons and other confections will be served before arrival in Miami.

Priced at $189, the one-way, all-inclusive experience is available to guests who book a southbound Premium ticket on December 4, 5, and 6, departing West Palm Beach at 5:35 p.m., Boca Raton at 5:59 p.m., and Fort Lauderdale at 6:17 p.m. Find the “Caviar & Champagne PREMIUM Experience” label on gobrightline.com and the app.