Carnival Season Kicks Off in Miami

For generations of South Floridians, springtime nostalgia smells like funnel cake, sounds like a midway barker, and looks a lot like the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition. Known simply and lovingly by locals as “The Fair,” it is where first roller coasters are conquered, goldfish are won and lost, and oversize plush prizes become car-seat trophies. It’s a uniquely Miami rite of passage, one that somehow feels frozen in time even as the city around it keeps evolving.

That sense of tradition returns in full force for the seventy-fourth edition of The Fair, open on select dates from March 12 through April 5 at the fairgrounds in University Park near Westchester.

More than 80 rides run the gamut from pint-size Kiddieland classics to major thrills like the Mega Drop and observation wheel. The games still tempt with flashing lights and near-miss basketball shots, while more than 100 food vendors push the boundaries of carnival indulgence with fried, stuffed, and over-the-top creations, spanning giant turkey legs, corn dogs, deep-fried pickles, guava and mango candy apples, and Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers.

Beyond the midway, youth achievement remains at the heart of the experience, with student performances, agricultural showcases, and creative exhibits taking center stage. Add live tribute band concerts (included with admission) and the return of the autism-friendly sensory room, and The Fair once again proves why it remains a shared memory machine for Miami families year after year.