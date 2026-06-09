Carillon Miami Celebrates Global Wellness Day

Global Wellness Day

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach will welcome guests for the annual Global Wellness Day celebration on June 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. This free public event that brings wellness enthusiasts together for an immersive experience to elevate mind, body, and spirit. The event embodies Global Wellness Day’s message: “One day can change your whole life.”

Doors open at 8:40 a.m. for a morning that kicks off with a 45-minute Train Like a Champion endurance class (all levels) at 9 a.m., outdoors in Palm Court.

At 10 a.m., the Interactive Wellness Market opens and showcases practices and technologies from Carillon’s partners. Guests can try treatments and products, mingle with wellness lovers over light bites and refreshments from Revello Mixers, and enjoy giveaways.

This year’s featured wellness partners and experiences include: acupuncture, mini massages, and BioWell Scans with Best Life-ing; ShockWave Therapy with WynWellness; Biostation; BioCharger; Qartz Organics; and Carillon Miami Membership.

The event is free to attend​, but requires an RSVP on Eventbrite. The resort is offering discounted valet parking for $10, and there is nearby public parking.

Train Like a Champion

For the first time ever, Carillon will open its award-winning gym to the public with the launch of Train Like a Champion, a FIFA-inspired fitness class series kicking off June 17.

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. from June 17 through July 22, locals can drop in for a 45-minute full-body, high-intensity workout that mixes strength, functional training, and conditioning, all on Carillon ‘s world-class gym floor.

The class costs $39 (includes valet), with an optional $140 All-Access Day Pass to enjoy the beach, pool, and spa. A limited-edition Carillon soccer jersey is also available for $40.