Cabernet with Battier Returns to Byblos Miami

The Battier Take Charge Foundation—a nonprofit organization established by Heidi and Shane Battier to fund college scholarships and educational opportunities for underserved youth—will host the return of Cabernet with Battier at Byblos Miami on Saturday, January 29, at 7:30 p.m.

The event will kick off with a wine tasting, featuring selections from acclaimed Napa Valley vineyards Lyrix, Garguilo, Rapport, Sidelight, Purlieu, Le Pich, and Covert. Benchmark Wines will be showcasing rare wines and champagne throughout the evening. A decadent dinner for 100 guests will follow, featuring Byblos Miami favorites with expertly paired wine selections. After dinner, guests will join the Battiers in Byblos’ private event suite for a karaoke-themed after party.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled than to be bringing back Cabernet with Battier this year, to marry great people, great food, and unbelievable wine all for this important cause,” said Shane Battier. “Through the Take Charge Foundation, Heidi and I have committed to continue providing resources for the development and education of underserved youth right here in our own backyard—affording them tools to build the lives they dream of.”

Tickets are available as limited single person tickets for $1,000 and tables are available for $10,000-$20,000. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Those who can’t make it to the event can still make an impact in the lives of driven young students by clicking here to donate n to the Battier Take Charge Foundation.