Bulla Gastrobar Debuts in Aventura

This winter, Bulla Gastrobar by Centurion Restaurant Group debuted in Aventura and its officially time to celebrate the city’s newest culinary arrival.

Diners looking to get in on the festivities are in luck! On January 15, beginning at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy a celebratory extended cocktail happy hour, a $25 bounce back gift card for the first 50 guests, and complimentary samples of Bulla’s legendary paella. Guests are also invited to join the ribbon-cutting ceremony on the patio at 6:30 pm.

In addition to these specials, Bulla offers happy hour daily from 4 to 7 p.m., featuring 50 percent-off select wines and discounted bottled beers, pint drafts, house cocktails, martinis, house liquors, and sangrias. For lunch, enjoy two courses for $21.50 or three courses for $26.50. On weekends, bottomless brunch pairs a three-course meal with unlimited mimosas and sangrias.

Bulla’s menu features Spanish tapas favorites, including cured meats and cheeses, patatas bravas, croquetas de jamón, grilled octopus, paella, and seasonal chef favorites by culinary director Felix Plasencia.

For more information, visit bullagastrobar.com.