Brontë Meets Flamenco Ballet

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa, an international flamenco dance company based in Miami, will stage the world premiere of En el Abismo, an original flamenco ballet inspired by Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, May 14 and 15 at at Miami Dade College’s Koubek Center. The work was created and choreographed by world-renowned teacher, choreographer, soloist, and Ballet Flamenco La Rosa’s Artistic Director Ilisa Rosal, in collaboration with special guest artists direct from Spain.

En el Abismo was inspired by what many consider the greatest gothic novel, creating a potent and vivid flamenco ballet, connecting with the timeless material to produce a new incarnation of the greatest tragic love story after Romeo and Juliet. The performances will take place on May 14 at 8 p.m. and May 15 at 3 p.m.

This production features 20 dancers and musicians, including six top artists directly from Spain. Celebrated musicians will create and perform original vocals and lyrics for the work. The music and dance will help the story and characters come alive in a breathtaking way, adding another layer to this iconic work.

In the story of love, loyalty, betrayal, passion, cruelty, hatred, revenge, empathy, and despair, two young lovers struggle against society and circumstance in a gothic tale that has held universal appeal since 1847. With its earthy strength, hypnotic athleticism, subtle nuances, and explosive energy, flamenco will tell this story in a revolutionary and mesmerizing performance.

VIP tickets are $50, general admission tickets are $40, and students and senior tickets are $20. Purchase here.