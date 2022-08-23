Brightline Celebrates National Dog Day

Brightline is celebrating National Dog Day on August 26, with a week of festivities for pups and their owners. The celebration kicked off on Sunday, August 21, with a mobile pet adoption in partnership with Miami-Dade County Animal Services and the launch of a contest to find Brightline’s “Chief Canine Officer.” Throughout the week, Brightline guests and their four-legged friends will enjoy sweet treats at Mary Mary and receive Brightline swag at all three stations.

Brightline’s “Chief Canine Officer” social media contest encourages guests to snap photos of their pups at the station and post on Instagram using the hashtag #BrightlineCCO. The winner will be announced on National Dog Day and receive a box of Brightline merchandise, dog treats, and bragging (or barking) rights as Brightline’s first ever Chief Canine Officer.

Throughout the week at all three stations, Brightline will surprise its pup friends with complimentary Brightline bandanas and “puppuccinos” at the in-station bar Mary Mary with a purchase of a beverage. Guests passing through MiamiCentral can also pose for complimentary pet family photos before boarding the train.

Brightline always welcomes dogs and cats, leashed or in a crate, in the stations and aboard trains. To travel with a pet, passengers must provide notice in their reservation and pet fees may apply. Click here to learn more about Brightline’s pet-friendly policy.