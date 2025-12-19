Blast from the Past: Nissan Z Performance

Nissan Z Performance. Photo courtesy of Nissan
Nissan Z Performance. Photo courtesy of Nissan

Affordable, fun-to-drive two-seaters are fast going the way of Sony Walkmans, Mickey-D’s Snack Wraps, and Napster. The latest casualty is Toyota’s Supra, which gets the chop next spring.

Which makes Nissan’s evergreen Z something of a treasure. First launched back in 1969 as the beloved Datsun 240Z, it’s now in its seventh generation and still going strong.

So when the call came offering the latest Z Performance for a few days of testing, I raised my hand faster than a fifth grader in need of a bathroom break.

The Nissan Z Performance boasts tighter suspension set-up, limited slip differential, upgraded brakes, and forged 19-inch alloys. Photo by Howard Walker
The Nissan Z Performance boasts tighter suspension set-up, limited slip differential, upgraded brakes, and forged 19-inch alloys. Photo by Howard Walker

If you love sports cars, the Z still checks all the right boxes for a fun-driving two-seater. It’s fast, handles like a go-kart on steroids, has the kind of swoopy styling to make your heart pitter-patter, and is still surprisingly affordable.

How affordable? The entry Z Sport stickers at $44,110 including destination. Step up to the even-sportier Z Performance for $54,110. Or go for the cool Z Heritage Edition with deep purple paint and gold wheels at $57,050.

Want a Z for the track? The hardcore Z NISMO with stiffer suspension, bigger brakes, and 20 more horseys can be yours for an albeit pricey $66,890.

The grille opening in the Nissan Z Performance. Photo by Howard Walker
The grille opening in the Nissan Z Performance. Photo by Howard Walker

For me, the Z Performance I’m driving is the one to have. Compared to the starter Sport, it comes with a tighter suspension set-up, a handling-sharpening limited slip differential, upgraded brakes, and forged 19-inch alloys.

And like all Zs, it features the fabulous twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 borrowed from Infiniti’s recently-departed Q50 Red Sport 400 sedan.

Seemingly running on molten molasses, this potent, super-smooth six cranks out an impressive 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque–uprated to 420-hp and 384 lb-ft in the Z NISMO.

Twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 in the Nissan Z. Photo by Howard Walker
Twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 in the Nissan Z. Photo by Howard Walker

Best of all, you get to choose between a six-speed manual shifter or nine-speed automatic for no extra cost, though surprisingly, the NISMO only comes with an automatic.

See the Z in the metal and it still looks like a true spiritual successor to that original ’69 240Z. The 2023 makeover that launched the seventh generation focused on all those cool retro design cues. Like that mile-long hood, stubby, cut-off rear, and straight-back coupe roofline. That grille opening? Pure 240Z.

Inside, it’s a lovely blend of retro and modern. While the three hooded gauges on top of the dash and handbrake (remember those?) are a nod to the original Z, the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 9-inch central touchscreen are bang up to date.

Inside, three hooded gauges on top of the dash and handbrake are nods to the original Z. Photo by Howard Walker
Inside, three hooded gauges on top of the dash and handbrake are nods to the original Z. Photo by Howard Walker

And seated behind that chunky wheel, feeling the tight grip of that body-hugging driver’s seat, and you instantly feel ready to carve some curves.

Our test car features that six-speed manual, which is a mix of good and not-so good. Yes, it meets the mantra that a “proper” sports car has to have a stick. And through the 318-curve Tail of the Dragon in the Great Smoky Mountains, it’s probably an absolute blast.

But in our traffic-snarled Sunshine State, the combo of a too-long travel clutch and stiff shift action takes away some of the fun, making gear shifting a chore.

The body-hugging driver's seat. Photo by Howard Walker
The body-hugging driver's seat. Photo by Howard Walker

It may be sacrilege to say it, but the nine-speed automatic with paddle shifters would be my first choice.

Either way, the Z feels deliciously quick. Slingshotting away from a stop light, you’ll see 0-to-60 mph sprinting in 4.5 seconds with the stick, or 4.3 seconds with the automatic.

And under pedal-to-the-metal acceleration, that twin-turbo V6 sounds just sensational, all creamy-smooth and baritone at lower revs, soaring to a crescendo worthy of Andrea Bocelli near the 7,000 rpm red line.

The Z Performance boasts retro styling. Photo by Howard Walker
The Z Performance boasts retro styling. Photo by Howard Walker

Find yourself a curvy on-ramp, or sinewy backroad, and the Z steers like its following invisible rails, with steering that’s as sharp as Jimmy Kimmel one-liner, and with near-perfect weighting.

The trunk space in the Nissan Z Performance. Photo by Howard Walker
The trunk space in the Nissan Z Performance. Photo by Howard Walker

Need to stop, like, right now? The Z Performance’s pizza-sized brakes with four-piston calipers at the front, are as effective as hurling an anchor out the back.

Even with fewer two-door sports coupe choices, the Z still faces some stiff competition in the form of BMW’s superb M2, Ford’s Mustang GT Fastback, and the still-available Toyota GR Supra.

But this zesty Z is still a great pick when it comes to all-round driving fun.

