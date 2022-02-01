Beyond Broadway at New World Symphony Gala

New World Symphony, America’s orchestral academy, will hold its annual “Broadway and Beyond” gala on Saturday, February 26, at the New World Center in Miami Beach. The anticipated event will feature Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr., as the evening’s guest performer.

The gala will begin with a cocktail reception, where guests will toast the symphony’s accomplishments over the past 34 years. The concert will open with George Gershwin’s An American in Paris, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas, followed by a special performance by acclaimed singer and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. Odom Jr. is a Tony- and Grammy award-winning performer, whose talents span Broadway, television, film, and music. He is known widely for his roles in One Night in Miami and Hamilton.

Following the performance, gala chairs John and Jama Haley will join guests for a seated dinner by Thierry Isambert Culinary & Event Design presented throughout the New World Center.

All proceeds from “Broadway and Beyond” will benefit New World Symphony’s mission, helping to prepare young musicians for leadership roles in the world of classical music, and in the communities in which they will live and work.

The gala is also a great opportunity to get involved in Friends of the New World Symphony, the membership program for growing philanthropists and lovers of the arts. Members can purchase tickets for a highly discounted price.

Gala tables are $25,000-$300,000, and single seats are $2,000-$5,000. For additional information, click here.