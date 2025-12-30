Best of 2025: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680

‘Tis the season for all those “Best of 2025” accolades. Not wanting to be left out, may I humbly present my Best Automobile of 2025 Award to the exquisite Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram.

I know, I know it’s a pretty specialized vehicle, with just two seats, 577 horsepower, and an eye-watering $250,000 price tag. But it was simply the best new car I drove in 2025.

Yes, I loved the new Lucid Gravity and Cadillac Vistiq all-electric SUVs, the electric VW ID. Buzz, too. More affordable offerings like Subaru’s Forester Hybrid and Honda’s Accord Hybrid were also stand-outs. But the SL 680 made my heart soar.

Here is Mercedes-Maybach’s first open-top, super-luxe two-seater, and rightly-described by the brand as its “sportiest and most extravagant” offering yet.

Naturally, it’s closely based on Mercedes’ newest SL roadster, particularly the SL63 AMG. But it’s much more than a re-badged model. A concerted effort went into making it look different, and to sharpen its focus on hedonistic luxury, cosseting comfort, and refined performance.

See one in the metal and it looks so much more imperious than a regular SL. Design changes include a more imposing front end, a lovely new thin-bladed, illuminated chrome grille with Maybach writ large at the top, and fabulous new 21-inch forged alloys.

And you know when you’ve ascended to the very pinnacle of luxury when your new car comes with bleach-white carpets the color of Chiclets.

The carpets, along with the hip-hugging leather seats, door panels, and even the steering wheel, are so searingly white that Ray-Bans should be standard equipment.

What’s equally interesting here is that, for now, white is the only choice of interior coloring on offer for the first run of SL 680 Monograms. Only two exterior colors as well; Red Ambiance or glossy White Ambiance, each with a contrasting Obsidian Black hood.

The surprise and delight of that noir bonnet is that it comes embellished with Maybach’s trademark Double-M logos that, at first glance, look for all the world like those on a Louis Vuitton Monogram handbag.

And if there aren’t enough Double-Ms, the black-only canvas convertible top is also plastered with Maybach logos. In the words of Zero Mostel in The Producers: “When you got it, flaunt it.”

Inside, the key differentiator between Mercedes SL and Maybach SL is found behind the seats. Gone are the fairly-useless plus-2 rear pews, replaced with a more practical flat shelf, naturally trimmed in retina-searing Crystal White Nappa hide.

Pop the logo’d hood and shoe-horned in the engine bay is the SL63’s 577-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. As in the Mercedes, it’s mated to a glorious nine-speed automatic and drives all four wheels.

Time to drop the logo’d top–a mere 15 seconds start to finish–and take to the road. What is instantly noticeable is the smoothness and serenity of the Maybach’s magic carpet-like ride.

Significantly softer springs and dampers are fitted, while an exclusive Maybach Mode setting was added to the adaptive suspension menu. This softens the suspension, relaxes the throttle response, and adds a touch more lightness to the steering.

Yes, there’s still a Sport mode that unleashes the Kraken and slingshots the Maybach from standstill to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds. But the focus here is definitely more on relaxed, refined, Teflon-smooth boulevarding.

It is such a lovely car to drive and surely the smoothest-riding SL ever. Yes, maybe it should have had the velvety 6.0-liter V12 power of Maybach’s S680 limo to make it truly special–Mercedes dropped the V12-powered SL65 in 2011.

Even better, an all-electric powertrain. But the V8, especially with Maybach massaging, delivers towering performance that, at the touch of a button, can get close to full SL63 muscle.

For the Maybach’s quarter-million dollar price tag, your shopping list would include the likes of Aston Martin’s wondrous DB12 Volante ($269,000), Bentley’s latest Continental GTC Speed Convertible (from $336,350), or Mercedes’ manic 805-hp SL 63 SE Performance (from $208,300).

But when it comes to rarity, the Maybach and its ultra-white carpeting wins hands-down. Just remember to wipe your feet.